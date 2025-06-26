Nigeria sprinter Favour Ofili broke down into tears after finishing sixth in the 200m final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ofili failed to compete in the women's 100m after the Olympic organising committee failed to enter her name for the event

Fans have expressed their displeasure, advising the 22-year-old to take the necessary steps that will make her excel in her career

Nigeria sprinter Favour Ofili wept uncontrollably after finishing sixth in the 200m final at the 20om final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Before the Olympic Games, the 22-year-old was touted to be among the elite athletes who would win medals for Nigeria.

The 2019 African Games Champion came into the Olympics as the African indoor record holder in the 200m. The former double African U18 Champion is the first Nigerian woman to break the 22-second barrier.

Nigeria's Favour Ofili during the Women's 200m semifinal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Photo by: Peter Byrne/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

During a build-up to the 200m final, Favour Ofili finished first in the first heat and second in the quarterfinal behind 100m gold medallist Julien Alfred, per Channels TV.

The 2022 Commonwealth gold medallist narrowly missed out on a podium finish with a time of 22.24s in sixth place. After the race, Ofili broke down into tears in the hands of journalists present at the mixed zone.

Favour Ofili of Nigeria during the Athletics Women's 200m Final on Day 11 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. Photo by: Henk Jan Dijks/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Ofili not registered 100m

Former World U20 bronze medallist Favour Ofili cried out after the country failed to register her for the 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

According to Reuters, Ofili was registered for the 200m women's and 4x100m relay.

The 22-year-old blamed the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and the Nigeria Olympic Committee for their administrative blunder. She said:

"It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 metres at this Olympic Games, per africanews.

"I qualified but those with the AFN (Athletics Federation of Nigeria) and NOC (National Olympic Committee) failed to enter me. I have worked for four years to earn this opportunity. For what?"

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

Sabi Man Wey said:

"I no blame am for switching allegiance to Turkey. I will do the same thing."

Onyenekwe Ndubisi wrote:

"After working hard to qualify for the Olympics, they failed to register her for the games. This was one of the shaking event In Nigeria sport last year. Now she wants to switch allegiance to Turkey."

Luckee Ibezim Bienose added:

"This country is in a mess....even the football we are giving attention is collapsing."

Saheed Olawale said:

"Now that she had switched her allegiance from corrupt country called Nigeria to turkey,,, I congratulated and wishes her well on her new journey."

Ahmed Meto Ola wrote:

"I understand her well... politics are much Nigeria sport.. but we can all make a change in it by committing ourselves more in it..

"Let our former athletes run for posts in the AFN, to build a better atmosphere for our younger athletes..

"But still she for no Switch na ... Chaii."

AFN reacts to Ofili's Turkey switch

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) expressed disappointment over reports that sprint star Favour Ofili has switched her international allegiance to Turkey.

AFN president Tonobok Okowa explained that neither the athlete nor World Athletics has officially notified the AFN of the change.

He admitted that attempts to reconcile with Ofili have been unsuccessful, saying it seems she has now focused on her move to Turkey.

