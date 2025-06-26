Top car manufacturer, General Motors, is set to recall over 60,000 vehicles from the international market

All of the said vehicles are models ranging between 2019 and 2024, but a safety agency has warned of a high risk of fire outbreak

This would not be the first time the company has recalled vehicles from the market after discovering an issue

Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon, a Legit.ng journalist, has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

General Motors is recalling over 62,000 vehicles from the market over a major technical fault that can lead to fire outbreaks.

This announcement specifically affects 62,468 vehicles, and the company said that these vehicles have a fault in the brake pressure sensor assembly.

There is a risk that this could cause fluid to leak, leading to an electrical short, excessive heat, and a fire outbreak, according to the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The NHTSA also noted that the technical issues could lead to an underhood fire, when driving and even when parked and switched off, Reuters reports.

The agency added in its caution note that an authorized chemical was used by the supplier of the brake assembly, which will cause the brake to degrade over time.

As part of this recall, 62,468 Chevrolet Silverado vehicles manufactured between 2019 and 2024 are being returned to the manufacturer.

The agency estimates that about 1% of the recalled vehicles are expected to have the defect.

General Motors cuts shifts in Canada

General Motors recently decided to reduce the number of shifts at a truck assembly plant in Canada.

The announcement came a day after the US auto giant said it projected a $4 to $5 billion hit this year from Trump's tariffs, despite moves earlier in the week by the president to dampen the blow.

The company said in its statement that its plant in Oshawa, Ontario, would return to a two-shift operation, down from three, in light of forecasted demand and the evolving trade environment.

The change would help support its sustainable manufacturing footprint while the Oshawa plant is reoriented for building trucks in Canada.

GM invests in the US

General Motors has announced plans to add capacity in Tennessee to build the Chevrolet Blazer, which is currently imported from Mexico and subject to US tariffs under President Trump's policies.

General Motors' latest $4 billion investment into US factories in light of tariffs fits with the auto giant's shift towards slower growth of electric vehicles, a top GM executive said.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson emphasized that the investments also come as GM sees robust US demand for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and slowing growth in EVs compared with the outlook a few years ago.

Nigeria to become Africa's automobile manufacturing hub

Meanwhile, Nigeria is set to become Africa's automobile manufacturing hub, thanks to the government's latest policy.

The founder of the first made-in-Africa automobile, Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, has confirmed that investors around the world are reaching out to collaborate since President Bola Tinubu announced the Nigeria-first move.

He also urged industrialists to make a move into the sector, and spoke about plans to take the company public.

Source: Legit.ng