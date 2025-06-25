A Nigerian lady has stirred mixed reactions on social media after posting a loved-up video she made with her boyfriend's son

The young lady excitedly disclosed to her online followers that her boyfriend had made her a stepmother

While some people expressed disappointment about her display, others offered advice regarding the child

A lady, @omamofe__, has taken to TikTok to show off her boyfriend's young son.

She shared a loved-up video made with the lad, disclosing that his father made her a stepmother.

A lady shares loved-up moment with her boyfriend's son. Photo Credit: (@omamofe_)

Source: TikTok

Words overlaid on her short video read:

"POV: Your boyfriend made u a stepmom."

Her short clip started with her giving him a plate of food and then taking a selfie with him. The next scene showed her with the boy in her arms.

Finally, the lady's clip concluded with the boy happily staying on her back while she displayed a phone screen.

Her video gained huge traction and left netizens with mixed feelings.

A lady displays her boyfriend's son online. Photo Credit: (@omamofe_)

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's video with kid stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

DIAMOND KUSH ❤️ said:

"I pity una wey dey date single father😂You guys have to understand dat no matter what d baby mama is still his number one!😂"

blessedbest10 said:

"Na your present the boy mama go come the relationship back as a wife."

Nene ❤️ said:

"Imagine I can’t be a step mother 😔except he give a me 10m every month."

Virginboy said:

"How can a girlfriend be a step mom 😂 ,make person explain for me abeg."

Baby gal❤️‍🩹 said:

"I didn’t escape teenage pregnancy to be a step mum, I will never do such a thing."

symplytracy01 said:

"Except the baby’s mom is dead them im GT get back together."

Mamacita 🌹🌸❤️ said:

"If I be any step mum, the pikin own don finish 😹😹 make una stay with men wey una born for ooo."

T blinz✨💞🦋 said:

"Please don't ever think of hurting this child he now see u as his mum God will continue to be your strength."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had cried out after her ex-boyfriend disowned their son, who is five months old.

Boyfriend dumps baby mama with their child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after being dumped by her boyfriend with their child.

In a WhatsApp chat she posted on TikTok, her baby daddy denied being responsible for the child, warning her to stop texting him. According to him, his friends know he is not responsible for the kid. When she offered to do a DNA test to ascertain and confirm the paternity, he vowed never to spend a dime on the kid or to do such a test. She wrote:

"Most times am even scared to text him because am definitely going to get kicked out, am sure I have done nothing to deserve all this ill treatment from you but just know that as you denied us we will never beg for your attention anymore or welcome you back again we moved on and will never look back again."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng