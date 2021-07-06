For most northern socio-political groups, the issue of tribe for the 2023 presidency is inconsequential

In fact, most stakeholders in the region believe that competence is key in the selection of Nigeria's next president

This is why the Coalition of Northern Groups has told southern governors to focus on track records and ability to deliver in their claim to the presidency come 2023

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has told southern governors in Nigeria that ahead of the 2023 presidential election they are ready to support any candidate that can foster unity and peace in the country.

The CNG added that it is willing to accept any competent candidate with laudable track records irrespective of tribe and gender, Nigerian Tribune reports.

CNG made this point clear in a fresh statement released by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, on Tuesday, July 6.

The umbrella northern platform in the statement warned governors from the region not to try to force an incompetent leader on Nigerian citizens in the name of rotation, adding that such a move will be vehemently rejected, Vanguard also reported.

It stated:

“The southern governors and their collaborators should not attempt to hoist an incompetent leadership on the nation in the name of rotation.

"The North will not accept this arrangement and shall be vehemently resisted."

Wike, Makinde, Uzodimma, others storm Lagos over open grazing

Earlier, southern governors of Nigeria were said to be set for a crucial meeting in Lagos state.

The governors were seen in the Ikeja area of the state on Monday, July 5, for the all-important meeting.

Some of them who are already present in Lagos for this meeting were Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Nyesom Wike, Adegboyega Oyetola, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Godwin Obaseki, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Others expected to join them are Okezie Ikpeazu, Emmanuel Udom, Diri Duoye, Willie Obiano, Ben Ayade, Ifeanyi Okowa, David Umahi, Kayode Fayemi, Hope Uzodimma, Dapo Abiodun, and Oluwaseyi Makinde.

