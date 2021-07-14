Tributes continue to pour in for late Nigerian musician Sound Sultan who passed away at the age of 44

D’Tigers basketball team honoured the singer during a game session by observing a minute silence

The players also rocked white shirts that had been customised with the singer’s name and image

Late Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan was mostly known as a musician before his death but not many people knew that he was heavily invested in taking Nigerian basketball to an entirely new level.

The national basketball team, D’Tigers recently paid tribute to the late musician during a game session.

D’Tigers pay tribute to late musician Sound Sultan. Photo: @nigerianbasketball

A video that surfaced on social media captured the moment the players observed a minute silence to honour the memory of the singer who had always rooted strongly for them when he was alive.

Apart from the silence observed, the players also rocked white t-shirts that had been customised with an image of the late Mathematics crooner and his name.

Check out the clip as sighted online below:

Also sharing photos of the customised vest on the official Instagram page, the team wrote:

"We lost a member of our family this week. D’Tigers will honor the great Sound Sultan with these warmup shirts tonight. RIP. Your legacy will live forever."

See below:

Sound Sultan died on Sunday, July 11, which coincidentally fell on the same day the national basketball team defeated the United States in an exhibition game ahead of Tokyo Olympics.

