Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita, has taken to social media announcing the official music video of In Love With You

The song which features singer Zuka Larry sparked marriage rumours months ago after behind-the-scenes footage surfaced on social media

Daughter Regina Daniels was among social media users who took to the comment section in reaction to the newly released video

Nollywood actress Rita Daniels has got members of the internet community talking again just like she did some months ago.

The middle-aged actress recently took to her Instagram page with a post announcing the release of the official music video for In Love with You, a song by singer Zuka Larry.

Rita Daniels, Zuka Larry get fans talking as they release music video. Photo: @ritadaniels06/@zuka.larry

Sharing a preview of the video of her page, Rita described the clip as her love story.

See post below:

Similarly, a visit to Zuka’s page also captured the same preview clip and a similar caption to what Rita wrote.

See his post below:

Recall that some months ago, Legit.ng reported that behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot surfaced online and sparked marriage rumours between the two.

However, Rita’s son came out to dismiss the rumours stating that there was never any marriage between the two.

Regina Daniels, other fans react

As expected, the video and almost clueless caption got fans and followers talking in the comment section.

Rita’s daughter Regina wrote:

"What’s going on here?"

More comments below:

jaru.yi said:

"Which kind Primary school rhyme be this nah? Ooh, song indeed. Well una congrats."

sexyvalgram said:

"It’s so fun to watch mama, the song gave me goose bumps I love everything about the video."

2blez_kanneh said:

"It a beautiful song I have just listened to it ..."

sangongabella said:

"Congratulations mum love is beautiful."

