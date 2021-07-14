President Muhammadu Buhari is still basking the euphoria of the 2019 presidential election which ensured he was reelected

Recalling his experience during the period, the president said he was overwhelmed by the love shown to him by Nigerians

President Buhari also wondered why he was given preference by the electorates despite not having a deep pocket

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, June 13 restated his determination to serve the country to the best of his ability, recalling his visits to the 36 states of the federation during the campaign for the 2019 presidential elections.

Buhari said he was awed by the number of Nigerians who trooped out across the country to catch a glimpse of him during the electioneering period.

Buhari awed by the number of Nigerians who supported him in 2019

His words:

“The number of people that turned out to see me, some waiting for 10 hours in the sun, was more than anyone could buy, or force. They just wanted to see who this Buhari was.

“People wonder why Nigerians accept me, despite not being rich. I wonder, too. I felt I just have to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability.”

Leadership newspaper reports that the president made the comment at the presidential villa when he received the report of the National Security Summit held on Wednesday, May 26 by the House of Representatives.

He asked politicians in the country not to meddle with the wishes of Nigerians when it comes to choosing their leaders irrespective of political party or religion.

Buhari vowed to deploy huge resources to fight insecurity

Meanwhile, President Buhari has said insecurity, manifesting as insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping, and urban crime of all sorts is the single most difficult challenge facing the nation

He, however, declared that his administration is ready to use everything within its powers to end insecurity in the country and bring perpetrators of criminal activities to book.

The Punch newspaper reports that he made the comment at a dinner with the 469 members of the National Assembly, held at the State House Conference Centre later in the day.

In a related development, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) says it is disturbed by the lack of the federal government’s proactive steps to halt kidnapping in the northern regions of the country.

The spokesman of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, shared the concerns of the northern body in an interview with a national newspaper recently.

He noted that it is the belief of the ACF that the Buhari-led government is not alive with intelligence gathering to stop the recurrent mass kidnappings.

On his part, Solomon Dalung, a former minister of sports, has said his criticism of the Buhari-led administration despite serving as an appointee of the government in its first term, is not unusual.

Dalung had criticised the government for mishandling internal security issues in the country.

But, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 22, Dalung stated that his comments were out of the concern and an attempt to call the attention of stakeholders on the situation.

