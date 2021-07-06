Popular Nollywood actress, Urennaya Juliet Adolphus, recently acquired a new car and took to social media to celebrate

The movie star shared a photo that captured the back view of the dark-coloured car, a lexus es 350

Several fans and colleagues of Urennaya have flooded her Instagram post with congratulatory messages

Congratulations are in order for popular Nigerian actress, Urennaya Juliet Adolphus, as she recently became a proud owner of a new ride.

The actress shared news of her car online. Photo credit: @urennajuliet

Source: Instagram

The beautiful actress, on July 5, 2021, took to her official Instagram page to share a photo of the new car - a Lexus ES 350.

The photo captured the back view of the car with its plate number hidden.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"Finally My Baby is here Congratulations to a cup of Ureeee #ACupOfUre #AdaAdol #AdaOgwa"

See post below:

Reactions

Like many celebs who share their little and big wins with their fans, Juliet's Instagram comments were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and her industry colleagues as well.

Below are some comments:

mercymacjoe:

"Congratulations dear "

stannze:

"Congratulations Ure papa ya "

empressnjamah:

"Congratulations dear."

omalicha55:

"Niiice big congratulations."

vincentdanointedgcf:

"We are here. A tip of the iceberg... Greater things on the way."

silkygifty:

"Yayyyyyyyyy congratulations darling. "

Source: Legit Newspaper