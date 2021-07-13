Controversial Nollywood filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi, recently took to social media to jeer at his critics after one of his movies hit a milestone

The actor’s highly criticised Oko Iyabo movie recently hit 1 million views on an online platform and he celebrated it

According to Yomi Fabiyi, he has his fans, haters and critics to thank for the great achievement

Popular Nollywood filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi, recently took to social media to celebrate after his highly criticised controversial movie, Oko Iyabo, hit a milestone.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Fabiyi revealed that the movie had hit one million views on an online platform.

The actor shared the news but not without jeering at his critics. In the post, Fabiyi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans, haters and critics.

Not stopping there, the controversial movie maker added that the feat would not have been reached without these people.

He wrote:

“OKO IYABO MOVIE now hit 1,000,000 views!(1 MILLION VIEWS). Thank you FANS VIEWERS and CRITICS, you all made it happen.”

See the post below:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

Yomi Fabiyi’s post, as expected, raised a lot of reactions from Nigerians. While the filmmaker’s fans praised him and also joined him in jeering at his critics, others resorted to slamming the actor.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Mhizta_lerry:

"Buh una talk say una no go watch am now!...so how come we hit 1mili."

Princess4all:

"but nobody gree say Dey watch am cos all say Dey aren’t watching."

Labonnik_herbs_:

"You should be ashamed of yourself.. A stupid movie that you were forcing down the throat of people.. You ended up selling it like panjo.. Shame on you Aunty Yomi ..Olopolo LA won.."

Realreminisce:

"He’s cashing out laidis and haters still hating."

Mhizta_lerry:

"Making money is the goal.... make them dey run their mouth!...yomi just dey secure bag dey go❤️."

Iamakeemalaro:

"NHa wetin u want be that. Clout chaser."

Hmm.

TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi over Oko Iyabo movie, he reacts

In a recent statement posted on Instagram, the association announced that Fabiyi has been indefinitely suspended after he was found guilty of ‘gross professional misconduct and unethical practice’.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the association summoned Fabiyi to answer questions about his Oko Iyabo movie which was inspired by Baba Ijesha’s molestation case.

Shortly after the association announced his suspension, Fabiyi took to his Instastory channel noting that he has never been an official TAMPAN member.

According to the film star, he is originally a member Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) and he plans to renew his membership if things get out of hand.

