The nomination of Lauretta Onochie as the National commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission has been faulted by Wike

According to the Rivers state governor, the APC administration is planning to rig the 2023 general elections

Going further, Governor Wike claims that the APC card-carrying Onochie lacks the trust to be involved in organising the election

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has raised a serious allegation againstb the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the APC is planning to rig the 2023 general election. He said this is the main reason why the party wants to force Lauretta Onochie on Nigerians.

He said the nomination of Onochie as the National commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not in the interest of the country.

He disclosed this on Monday, July 12, in Port Harcourt as part of the events to mark his sixth year in office.

Governor Wike says APC wants to rig election by nominating Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner. Photo: Lauretta Onochie

He described Onochie as a die-hard APC member who lacks the general trust to be politically neutral and conduct credible polls.

Wike consequently appealed to President Buhari to withdraw her nomination for the sake of legacy since he would relinquish power in 2023.

He also asked the National Assembly to wake up and defend the nation’s democracy if the president refuses to withdraw the nomination.

I am not a member of APC, Lauretta Onochie tells Senate

Following her screening as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lauretta Onochie has stated she is not a member of APC.

Onochie made the disclosure on Thursday, July 8, while appearing before the legislative body's committee on the commission led by Senator Kabiru Gaya.

According to the senior special assistant to the president on social media, she withdrew her party membership back in 2019, immediately after President Muhammadu Buhari won his second term. Speaking during the screening, Onochie challenged anyone to come forward with evidence of her participation in APC's activities since 2019.

Senate panel begins screening of Lauretta Onochie for INEC job

Months after her nomination as a commissioner of INEC, Onochie was on Thursday, July 8, screened by the Senate.

The presidential media aide's nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 sparked nationwide reactions and comments in political and legal circles.

The screening exercise which started in the morning of Thursday was supervised by the Senator Gaya-led committee on INEC.

Buhari's aide proudly declares APC membership

In a related development, Onochie had declared that she was a member of the APC. The presidential aide made the disclosure in court documents obtained by a news publication on Friday, June 25.

Onochie, who currently serves as the president's personal assistant on social media had confirmed she was into active politics and a volunteer at the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO).

The court document is her statement for an oath filed in a pending libel suit that was instituted at the FCT High Court, Abuja.

