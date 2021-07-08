Lauretta Onochie has denied her membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress as being reported in some quarters

According to the presidential aide, she stopped being a member of APC since 2019 when President Buhari won his re-election

Onochie, however, admitted she swore an oath declaring that she was a member of the ruling party

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - Following her screening as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lauretta Onochie has stated she is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vanguard reports that Onochie made the disclosure on Thursday, July 8, while appearing before the legislative body's committee on the commission led by Senator Kabiru Gaya.

According to the senior special assistant to the president on social media, she withdrew her party membership back in 2019, immediately after President Muhammadu Buhari wons his second term.

Speaking during the screening, Onochie challenged anyone to come forward with evidence of her participation in APC's activities since 2019.

The presidential aide in reaction to reports of a sworn affidavit declaring her membership admitted swearing to an oath at an Abuja Federal High Court that she was a member of the ruling party, The Punch added.

She further told the panel that the affidavit was at the early stage of her return to Nigeria when allegations were made against her, adding that she was a member during the time.

Onochie went on to note that her duties in politics ended immediately after the last general elections.

Buhari's Aide Proudly Declares APC Membership Read more:

Source: Legit