The senate committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the screening of Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide.

Onochie's nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as an INEC commissioner in 2020 sparked nationwide reactions and comments in political and legal circles, The Cable reports.

The screening exercise which started on Thursday, July 8, is supervised by the Senator Kabiru Gaya-led panel, The Nation also reported.

Other persons to take part in the screening for similar nominations are Professor Mohammed Sani, Professor Kunle Ajayi, Saidu Ahmad, Professor Muhammad Kallah, Dr. Baba Bila, North-East, and Professor Sani Adam.

