The stock market on Tuesday extended its bullish run, as the benchmark index rose by 0.54%

Gains were recorded in BUACement, Premier Paints, Zenith Bank, NAHCO, and Wema Bank

BUACement, Premier Paints, and Zenith Bank traded at new 52-week highs

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and broader market trends.

The Nigerian equities market closed on a positive note on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, extending gains recorded in previous sessions.

The All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.54% to settle at 202,559.41 points, up from 201,474.89 points recorded on Monday.

NGX extends rally as ASI climbs 0.54% on strong buying interest Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Market capitalisation rose to N130.03 trillion, while the year-to-date return improved to 30.17%, highlighting sustained investor confidence.

Market breadth closed positive, with 39 gainers against 34 decliners.

Top gainers

BUACement rose from N297.00 to N326.70, gaining N29.70 (+10.00%).

Premier Paints advanced from N21.30 to N23.40, up N2.10 (+9.86%).

Zenith Bank climbed from N103.00 to N111.15, gaining N8.15 (+7.91%).

NAHCO increased from N163.90 to N175.60, up N11.70 (+7.14%).

RT Briscoe rose from N10.50 to N11.20, gaining N0.70 (+6.67%).

Top losers

FGSUK 2032S5 declined from N102.00 to N90.05, shedding N11.95 (–11.72%).

Presco fell from N2,083.90 to N1,875.60, losing N208.30 (–10.00%).

Caverton dropped from N6.90 to N6.30, down N0.60 (–8.70%).

NSL Tech slipped from N1.30 to N1.20, losing N0.10 (–7.69%).

Guinea Insurance decreased from N1.40 to N1.31, down N0.09 (–6.43%).

NGX sustains positive momentum amid renewed investor interest Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Market activity

Trading activity strengthened, with total volume rising by 84.75% to 1.75 billion shares valued at N88.10 billion across 62,654 deals.

FCMB led the volume chart with 516.23 million shares traded.

Wema Bank followed with 213.39 million shares.

Zenith Bank recorded 163.11 million shares.

AccessCorp traded 123.85 million shares.

GTCO accounted for 100.02 million shares.

In value terms, Zenith Bank topped the chart with N18.10 billion worth of shares traded, followed by GTCO and MTNN.

Good news for stock investors

From May 29, 2026 the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has announced that Nigeria’s capital market will transition to a T+1 settlement cycle.

Reacting to the development, Gilbert Ayoola general secretary of the Ibadan Zone Shareholders' Associatio told Legit.ng that the decision would enable investors to access funds faster.

He said:

"The transition to T+1 generates measurable efficiency gains across the capital market value chain. For both institutional and retail investors, the most immediate benefit lies in faster access to capital and securities"

Nigeria’s 4 richest men starts 2026 strong

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s richest men is kicking off 2026 better than 2025, led by industrialist Aliko Dangote, whose fortune more than doubled within a year.

According to Forbes billionaire rankings, Nigeria’s top four billionaires collectively control about $43 billion, up significantly from roughly $24.8 billion in January 2025.

Source: Legit.ng