The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has joined many to mourn the death of veteran musician, Sound Sultan

In a statement shared on the Lagos state government’s Facebook page, the governor revealed that the singer’s death was a painful one

He however noted some of Sultan’s achievements and also sympathised with his widow, children and other members of his family

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has reacted to the death of veteran Nigerian musician, Sound Sultan, and described it as a painful one.

Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan died on July 11 after losing his long battle with throat cancer and the news was received with widespread mourning across the country.

In a statement shared on the Lagos state government’s Facebook page, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his sadness at the demise of the popular singer and described him with many glowing words.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu mourns Sound Sultan. Photos: @jidesanwoolu, @soundsultan.

Source: Instagram

The politician also described Sultan’s death as painful and explained that he was a highly talented person who used his gifts to ‘advance the course of mankind’.

In his words:

“Sound Sultan's death is painful. He was a bundle of talents, who used his God-given gift to advance the course of mankind. His music, artistry and interest in sports were all donated at every point for the development of humanity.”

The governor urged people to take solace in God because Sound Sultan lived a good life even though his death badly affected many.

Sanwo-Olu also noted that the late singer had used his music to speak against bad governance, corruption and societal ills in the country.

The governor then sympathised with the late singer’s wife, children and the rest of his family.

He said:

“I sympathise with Sound Sultan’s widow, children, siblings, family, fans and colleagues. I pray that God will grant the late Olanrewaju Fasasi eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Sanwo-Olu's condolence message

Nigerians took to the comment section of the post to react to his message. A number of them resorted to sending prayers to the late singer. Read what some of them had to say below:

Muftau Amideb Akorede:

"May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcoming and grant him jannatul firdaous ."

Afolabi Ismail:

"Sound soultan may ur soul rest in peace."

Taofik Abomide:

"May Allah forgive your shortcomings sound sultan Aljanahtu Firdausi be t your final abode."

President Muhammadu Buhari mourns Sound Sultan

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the loss of veteran singer Sound Sultan as a loss to the country.

The president's spokesman Femi Adesina reported that the president extended his heartfelt condolence to Sultan's family.

Noting that the 44-year-old lived an exemplary life, the president stated that Sultan also achieved many milestones in his career.

According to Buhari, the singer also contributed greatly to the growth of Nigeria's entertainment industry at large.

Source: Legit Nigeria