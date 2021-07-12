Ahmed Musa has walked down the aisle with his second wife Mariam in a private ceremony over the weekend

The Super Eagles forward who parted ways with his first wife Jamila and married Juliet Ejue in 2017 has taken another wife

Photos showing the beautiful Mariam is currently making the rounds across several social media platforms

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lovely photos of Mariam, the second wife of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, has continued to make the rounds across several social media platforms.

The 28-year-old Kano Pillars forward reportedly tied the knots with his new found love on Saturday, July 10, in a private ceremony.

It is his third marriage in nine years as he married Juliet Ejue in 2017 after he had parted ways with his first wife Jamila that same year.

Ahmed Musa marries second wife Mariam. Photo: Inside Arewa, Hausa Room

Source: Getty Images

The social media space was awash with news and photos of the former Leicester City man as Nigerians realize the player now has a second wife.

And photos cited via Inside Arewa, Hausa Room shows the beauty of Mariam who was also seen alongside her spouse.

Most of the images depict pre-wedding photoshoot as they clung unto each other with smiles.

Musa maintained that he does not regret his first marriage as he stated that the second wife will be happy and their relationship long lasting.

Shehu Abdullahi gets married

Meanwhile, Shehu Abdulahi earlier walked down the aisle with his new sweetheart Naja'atu Muhammed Suleman as international teammate and longtime best friend Ahmed Musa congratulated him.

The 28-year-old posted a photo of his new wife and captioned it "Alhamdulillah" as congratulatory messages from his 193,000 followers on Instagram.

The Super Eagles defender was full of smiles as he also posted a photo himself and Musa together wearing agbada.

He said "Alhajin Allah" and Musa replied him "Congrats brother." Abdulahi was once married to mother of his children Sumayya Mustapha but they have been through rough patches in the past.

The AC Ominia star won the league title with the Cypriot side and decided to tie the knot with his new partner who has been a Kannywood star since she was ten.

Victor Moses joins Spartak Moscow

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian star Victor Moses is already enjoying life in Russia after netting his third goal in three appearances for Spartak Moscow during their preseason preparation.

The 30-year-old winger recently joined Narodnaya Komanda on a two-year deal from Chelsea this summer after ending his nine-year reign with the Blues.

The retired Super Eagles attacker spent last season on loan at the same club and scored four goals in 19 league appearances for them. His performances must have earned him a permanent deal.

Source: Legit