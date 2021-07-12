Victor Moses seems to have settled down quickly at his Russian League side Spartak Moscow after netting three goals in their last three test games

The 2013 AFCON winner sealed a permanent move away from Chelsea this summer after nine years at Stamford Bridge

Moses spent last season on loan at Spartak scoring four goals in 19 games and they will hope he can replicate the performances next term

Nigerian star Victor Moses is already enjoying life in Russia after netting his third goal in three appearances for Spartak Moscow during their preseason preparation.

The 30-year-old winger recently joined Narodnaya Komanda on a two-year deal from Chelsea this summer after ending his nine-year reign with the Blues.

Moses scored his side's last goal in the 86th minute of their 4-0 triumph over Sochi as they continued to fine-tune their squad for competition next campaign.

Nigerian star Victor Moses in action for Spartak Moscow during his loan spell with them last season. Photo by Mike Kireev/NurPhoto

The former Liverpool and Inter Milan star fired a thunderous shot from a distance which went straight into the back of the net.

He has now made it three goals in three consecutive pre-season fixtures for the club he joined on a permanent basis a few weeks back as reported by Brila FM.

Spartak Moscow will be counting on Moses' experience in their quest to achieve something next campaign.

The retired Super Eagles attacker spent last season on loan at the same club and scored four goals in 19 league appearances for them. His performances must have earned him a permanent deal.

Moses came close to winning the Europa League title with Inter Milan in 2020 but they lost to Sevilla in the end.

