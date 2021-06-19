Shehu Abdulahi is a happy man once again as he tied the knot with his new partner Naja 'atu Muhammed Suleman in a quiet occasion

Super Eagles captain and Abdulahi's best friend Ahmed Musa was part of the low key ceremony after the Friday prayers

The AC Ominia defender made his way back into the national team after a two-year absence from Gernot Rohr's squad

Shehu Abdulahi has walked down the aisle with his new sweetheart Naja'atu Muhammed Suleman as international teammate and long time best friend Ahmed Musa congratulated him.

The 28-year-old posted a photo of his new wife and captioned it "Alhamdulillah" as congratulatory messages from his 193,000 followers on Instagram.

The Super Eagles defender was full of smiles as he also posted a photo himself and Musa together wearing agbada.

He said "Alhajin Allah" and Musa replied him "Congrats brother."

Abdulahi was once married to mother of his children Sumayya Mustapha but they have been through rough patches in the past.

The AC Ominia star won the league title with the Cypriot side and decided to tie the knot with his new partner who has been a Kannywood star since she was ten.

Super Eagles star marries popular Hausa film star in low key wedding. Photo by @abdullahishehu

Source: Instagram

The right-wing back was recalled into the national team by Gernot Rohr and featured in the double-header friendly against Cameroon.

Abdulahi was part of the Nigerian team that featured in the 2018 World Cup and the last AFCON 2019 where the Super Eagles won bronze.

