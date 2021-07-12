Drake seemingly has a new girlfriend after he was seen going out with Johanna Leia on a few occasions this year

The rapper and businessman was first seen in public having an intimate dinner date with Johanna before other outings

Drake met the woman through her basketball-playing son, a sport which Drake is closely associated with

Super celebrities only manage to keep new lovers a secret for a short time before the media soon catches on the news.

According to leading American outlet Complex News, Drake is believed to have been dating a new girlfriend over the past few months.

Rapper Drake is believed to be hiding this new bae for several months. Image: @champagnepapi / Instagram

Complex originally reported that Drake was spotted on an intimate dinner date with Johanna Leia.

While neither of the pair is yet to confirm the reports, TMZ believes that the relationship started earlier in 2021 through Johanna's son, Amari Bailey.

Details of the report added that Drake has been a mentor for Johanna’s highly talented son as he prepares for the extreme limelight and basketball fame.

While the mentoring was developing, Drake also began to spend more time with Johanna.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, previously dated the likes of Rihana and SZA.

For now, the iconic 34-year-old rapper is yet to break the silence on the rumours about him and the gorgeous 40-year-old TV star.

