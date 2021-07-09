Singer Rihanna and her bae ASAP Rocky were seen together again in New York, this time heading to a recording studio

The celebrity couple were cruising around the city in ASAP's luxurious whip before they headed to a recording venue

It is reported that ASAP is working on his new album and was recently seen in the studio with talented hip-hop beatmaker Metro Boomin

Celebrity couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have made international headlines again after being spotted together.

The popular singer and rapper were spotted cruising around New York in the latter's luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan before they reportedly headed to a recording studio in the city.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted heading to a New York recording studio. Image: @badgirlriri, ASAP Rocky/Facebook

Source: UGC

HotNewHipHop reported that a few days ago, ASAP Rocky was seen in the studio with popular hip-hop producer Metro Boomin. He is reportedly working on a new album, All $miles.

It is not clear yet whether Riri is featured in the upcoming album by her bae.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go out on a date night in NYC

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Rihanna and her boo ASAP Rocky are going strong. The couple recently and were all loved-up on each other.

They were spotted out looking cosy as ever and the fans loved to see them together.

The A-list duo continued their lovefest into the early hours of Sunday morning, when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the lower east side of NYC after a night out— and, before long, body-in-arms due to ASAP swooping her up, according to a report by TMZ.

Source: Legit.ng