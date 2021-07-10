The APC Stakeholders for 2023 Elections Victory, a group in the ruling party is drumming support for Senator Sani Musa, who represents Niger East Senatorial District to emerge as the national chairman.

According to the organisation's coordinators, Yemi Adeleye and Sabiu Ali, Musa has the potential to unite aggrieved members of the APC and position the party for another round of victories come 2023 general elections, Punch reports.

In a statment released by the duo, the northern senator was described as politician who have garnered administrative skill from business and legislative circles and is thus fit for the office.

They argued that the APC needs the likes of Senator Musa to continue the reconciliation and peaceful rehabilitation mission of Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee, Leadership also reported.

The statement read in part:

“This is the time for the APC to have someone in the capacity of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as APC National Chairman to pilot the affairs of the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

“The Senator has been trustworthy and persuasive with sufficiently ability to digest and comprehend challenges at all levels.

“He is committed manager of people and resources, who could deploy exceptional leadership organisation and communication skills to effectively handle high-performance cross-sectional teams.”

Source: Legit Newspaper