The ex-Zamfara state governor, Ahmed Yerima, has confirmed that he has the intention to contest for president in 2023

The politician explained that his presidential ambition depends on if the ruling All Progressives Congress zones the presidential ticket to the south or not

The southern governors have declared that the next president should emerge from the southern part of the country

FCT, Abuja - Ahmed Yerima, a former governor of Zamfara state, has disclosed that he would drop his 2023 presidential ambition if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones its presidential ticket to the south.

The politician made the statement on Sunday, July 11, in Abuja, The Nation reported.

Yermima confirms presidential ambition

He reiterated his intention to contest for president in the next general election.

Yerima said:

“Yes, I want to confirm to you that by the special grace of God, if I’m alive, I, Senator Ahmed Sani, intend to vie for presidential office.

“But, you see, if tomorrow my party (APC) comes up and says we have zoned the Presidency to the South, I, Yerima, will follow it. I will then know that it is a decision legally and lawful that is binding on all members of the party.”

According to The Punch, the former governor promised not to leave the APC if the party sones its ticket to the south.

He said he would emerge as president if God has not destined that he will rule the country.

