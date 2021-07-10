The purported presidential ambitions of a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu may have suffered a setback

Former governor Sule Lamido explained why he believes the APC leader will not be supported by fans of Buhari to be Nigeria’s president

Although Tinubu is yet to express openly declare his interest in running for office, many of his supporters are urging him to contest for president

Kano state - The rumored presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu may be in trouble following claims made by Alhaji Sule Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa state.

Lamido has alleged that President Muhammad Buhari's supporters are opposed to the prospect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader becoming Nigeria's next president.

Sule Lamido claims that supporters of Buhari are opposed to Bola Tinubu becoming Nigeria's next president. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

According to The Sun, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain made the remark during an interview with journalists in Kano state

The former governor maintained that there's a possibility promoters of the Buhari presidency would shun Tinubu’s candidacy in 2023, fearing that his personality would bury their 8-year performance and place in history.

He said:

"This is because Tinubu is focused, he knows what he is doing as a leader. He builds people, he builds the economy. He has so much going for him that they just envy him.

‘And therefore, they would never allow him to get to the Presidency because if he gets there, his achievements would simply bury Buhari’s and make nonsense of his Presidency. They would not allow him."

Bola Tinubu gets key endorsement from southwest region

Earlier, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, pledged to support Tinubu to emerge as president. The monarch stated that Tinubu has qualities that would enable him to serve as a good president.

Johnny Benjamin, the director-general of Tinubu Vanguard, in a statement on Saturday, June 26, said the Olubadan vowed to do everything within his power to support Tinubu’s candidacy for the 2023 presidential poll.

The director-general disclosed that members of the Tinubu Vanguard visited the palace of the Olubadan to solicit his blessings for a Tinubu presidency in 2023.

Adeyeye says Tinubu is the best man for the job

Meanwhile, a former minister of works, Dayo Adeyeye, has argued that the fact that the southwest zone has produced the president in the past won’t stop it from clinching the presidential ticket if the APC zoned the 2023 ticket to the south.

Adeyeye made the statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, June 15, during the official launching of the South West Agenda (SWAGA) 2023, a political platform rooting for the presidential aspiration of Tinubu.

The ex-minister argued that the former Lagos governor remains the right man to succeed President Buhari.

