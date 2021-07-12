Apex socio-cultural organisations in the southwest and southeast have backed the resolution of southern governors on power shift

According to Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the demand that the presidency should come to the south in 2023 is a welcome development

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked by the Afenifere to restructure the country

In what many people will see as unsurprising, the two apex socio-cultural groups in southwest and southeast - Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide - have backed the ban on open grazing by southern governors.

They also welcomed the governors’ demand for power shift to the South in 2023, The Nation reports.

Afenifere, Ohanaeze back southern governors' stance on powershift in 2023.

Source: Twitter

In fact, Afenifere urged states yet to enact the anti-open law to do so immediately.

According to Ohanaeze, the decision by the governors is strongly supported, This Day added.

Ohanaeze said it strongly supports the position of the governors and the proposed five per cent share of the Petroleum Industries Bill (PIB) for the host communities.

Going further, Afenifere urged President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure Nigeria before the end of the year.

Southern governors back zoning of 2023 presidency to south

Legit.ng had previously reported that the SGF agreed that the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the southern region.

It was reported that this was part of the decisions the governors reached at their meeting on Monday, July 5, in Lagos.

The governors also deliberated on insecurity, constitutional amendment, PIB and anti-open grazing law in all member-states.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo wades in on 2023 resolution

In a related development, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged the Southern Governors Forum to sub-zone the 2023 presidency to the southeast in the interest of fair play and justice.

A spokesman for the Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia said that the group backed the southern governors’ position that the region should produce the president in 2023.

He, however, stated that other regions must be magnanimous in conceding the presidency to the southeast.

Lamido says Buhari's supporters will not support Tinubu for president

Meanwhile, the rumored presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu may be in trouble following claims made by Alhaji Sule Lamido the former governor of Jigawa state.

Lamido has alleged that President Muhammad Buhari's supporters are opposed to the prospect of the APC national leader becoming Nigeria's next president.

According to The Sun, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain made the remark during an interview with journalists in Kano state.

