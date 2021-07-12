Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy is a big football fan who supports Manchester United even though she has been accused of jinxing the club

The billionaire daughter drummed support for England in the just concluded Euro 2020 final and the country lost

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer reacted to claims that just like she did to Manchester United, she jinxed England

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian singer and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to react to claims that she was responsible for England's loss in the Euro 2020 final.

Cuppy is a great football lover who goes all out to show support for her favourite teams, and she chose to support England in the match against Italy on July 11.

DJ Cuppy is a loyal football fan Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

You can put the blame on me

Taking to her Instagram story channel, she shared a post from a young man who claimed that the Jollof on the jet crooner carried the jinx from the previous club she had supported to England.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The singer simply accepted the blame and revealed that she would do anything to protect her black kings who played in the match.

Cuppy takes the blame for England's loss Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Seeing as it appeared that it was the black players on England's team that cost them their victory, the singer also addressed the issue.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Check out her post below:

DJ Cuppy defends black players on the England team Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy reacts to Sound Sultan's death

Gelato crooner DJ Cuppy was one of the celebrities that was shaken by the sudden death of Sound Sultan. The billionaire daughter took to her Instagram story to talk about the brevity of life.

Cuppy noted that at 28, she is just realising that life is too short to be unhappy.

Advising her fans and followers to make the best use of their life, Cuppy urged them to have fun, learn, take chances, let go and face forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng