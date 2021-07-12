The new moon of Dhul Hijja 1442AH, which heralds the commencement of Eid-el-Kabir has been sighted

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, disclosed when he received reports on the sighting of the crescent of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH

The Dhul-Hijja is the 12th month of the Islamic calendar, It is a sacred month in Islam in which Muslims perform the Ḥajj (Holy Pilgrimage) as well as observe the festival of sacrifice

Sultanate Council, Sokoto state - The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has announced that Muslims will observe the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir on Tuesday, 20 July.

The monarch, who serves as the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made the announcement on Sunday, July 11, when declaring the sighting of the new moon of Dhul Hijja 1442AH, PM News reported.

This was contained in a statement by Prof Sambo Junaidu, the chairman of the advisory committee on religious affairs, sultanate council in Sokoto.

The statement read in part:

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee on Saturday received reports on the sighting of the crescent of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH.

“The Sultan accepted the report and accordingly declared Sunday, July 11, as the first day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH.''

Sultan calls for prayers for peace

Vanguard reported that the Sultan urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress, and development of the country.

He also wished Muslims happy Eid-el-Kabir in advance.

