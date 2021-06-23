Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has once again shared his stance on tithing on social media

The OAP set his eyes on US singer and pastor, Mike Murdock, who has said that tithe was a forever seed with harvest

According to the media guy, paying of tithes is a sinful practice that carries a curse for Christians

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, has always made his stance on paying tithes clear and he recently countered the teaching of US pastor, Mike Murdock.

Murdock had posted on social media about how paying tithes is a forever seed with a harvest that never ends.

It didn’t take long for Freeze to counter the teaching on his own Instagram page. According to the controversial OAP, people who spread those kinds of teachings were the ones who reaped the harvest forever.

Daddy Freeze disagrees with Mike Murdock's take on paying tithes. Photos: @daddyfreeze, @drmikemurdock

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Explaining further, Freeze maintained that paying tithes is a sinful practice that carries curses for Christians.

He wrote:

“Of course the harvest for teachers like these is forever. Them go dey milk Una dey go. What a joke!

"Tithing is a sinful practice that carries a curse for Christians. There is no scriptural record of Non Jewish Christians paying tithes.”

To further buttress his point, Freeze shared a bible verse:

“◄ 1 Timothy 6:5 ►

"These people always cause trouble. Their minds are corrupt, and they have turned their backs on the truth. To them, godliness is a means to financial gain.”

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions from fans:

A number of Freeze’s fans and followers also reacted to his take on the issue. Read some of their comments below:

Kingswazo:

"I quit tithing long ago it's fake doctrine."

Okaicornelius:

"Your tithe is their salvation from poverty You can never get it wrong by Spirit led giving…"

Poshmama.yinkus77:

"The harvest of poverty will never end, as long as the poor keep paying tithes, seeds, and all kinds of fruitless fruits!"

Emmanuelpeople:

"Dr. Mike Murdock and money is like rice and stew, he can’t preach without talking about money, money and money..."

Interesting.

Freeze reacts to a preacher's claim that Wizkid sold his soul to the devil

A young Nigerian Facebook user identified as Jossy Thegod recently took to the social media platform with a revelation got from his pastor about Wizkid.

Jossy in his post had submitted that the Grammy-winning artiste had sold his soul to the devil.

Also reacting, controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, clamped down on the pastor who had the said vision.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit Nigeria