A young Nigerian man, Farid Adeite, has been honoured by the United States of America Army for his outstanding service

For the honour, he was given an achievement medal, a piece he pinned to his uniform as he posed for a photo

Many people have taken to Facebook to express how happy they are about his achievement in flying the Nigerian flag high

Nigerians abroad keep raising the bar and showing that their country is blessed with many untapped talents and human resources.

A young man, Farid Adeite, who is serving in the US Army has been honoured by the force for his meritorious service by conferring on him the achievement medal.

Many people were happy about the young man's achievement. Photo source: Adekunle Adeite, Farid Adeite

What a proud moment

According to Wikipedia, the medal is given in recognition of a person's outstanding service that does not necessarily need the issuance of a commendation medal, and it is given out by commanders of different forces.

In a post shared by a family member, Adekunle Adeite, the soldier could be seen holding the certificate of honour as the medal is pinned to his uniform's lapel.

We celebrate you

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 300 comments with more than 700 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bamidele Ademola-Olateju said:

"Congratulations Farid! We are proud of you."

Lawal Ope said:

"Congrats on your achievement, You made us so proud, You have proved your worth, You are truly out of the crowd, Stay blessed, Congratulations to you!"

Oladapo Tunde Omogaria said:

"Congratulations boy, many more feathers to your cap."

Ogidan-Olóólà Akínwonúolá Yéròkun said:

"Our Soldier. We are proud of you. Congratulations son."

Funke Cole said:

"Congratulations. May he continue to soar even higher."

Zeenat Idris said:

"Congratulations! Well deserved!... More wins In Sha Allah."

Another Nigerian was honoured in the US Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Ayoola, on Thursday, January 21, went online to celebrate his promotion in the US Army.

He said he should have posted about his promotion a week ago when it happened. According to the man, his salary shot up with his new rank.

Many people congratulated him as some Nigerians asked how they could also join the military in America if they want to.

In celebrating his new role, the Nigerian man shared four photos showing him smiling about his new level.

Source: Legit.ng