Obarinde Joseph has revealed that his life changed for the best after he visited the Synagogue church

Joesph said before visiting the church in Ikotun Egbe, things were very difficult for him and his family

According to him, the man of God told him that he will get a job of his own and it came to pass a few months later

The death of popular Nigerian evangelist, Prophet TB Joshua, has revealed the extent to which the Ondo state-born cleric touched the lives of many people in the country.

Without a doubt, millions of Nigerians have one or two good things to say about the late cleric. One of such Nigerian is Obarinde Joseph, a staff of the Nigeria Road Safety Corps.

Obarinde in an interview with Legit.ng on the premises of the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Ikotun area of Lagos state revealed that his life changed when he visited the church on November 2009.

"After my NYSC, things were really difficult for me. I visited the Synagogue church with my wife in 2009 one Sunday morning. I was putting on a borrowed sandal at that time. During the course of the service when the man of God was conducting mass prayer, in the midst of thousands, he came to me and the first he asked me was: What do you want me to do for you?'

" I said: I want you to shake me. He said he will not only shake me but hug me as well. After hugging me, the next question he asked me was: Where is your wife? I told him my wife was at the overflow with the nursing mothers. He said: Call her for me."

"In short, I spent one month in the church, and they were responsible for our upkeep. When I was leaving, the man of God gave me N40,000 and four bottles of anointing water. He said before I finish the money, I will get a job of my own. He subsequently asked me to fast and pray every Wednesday while my wife fast and pray every Friday.

"On the following Wednesday, the day I started the fasting and prayer, I got a call from an uncle - Adegoke Kolawole - who asked me if I know somebody who studied Economics. I was surprised because this is a person I lived with who knew the course I did. I quickly reminded him that read Economics. He asked me to come to Osun state with my CV.

"I was asked to start work as a teacher the day I went to drop the CV. Few months late, I was employed by the Nigeria Road Safety."

Akeredolu praises TB Joshua's generosity

Meanwhile, the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that the late founder of the Synagogue Church, TB Joshua, gave him some money after he won the state governorship election.

Akeredolu made the disclosure on Friday, July 9, at the Synagogue Church in the Ikotun area of Lagos state at the funeral service of Joshua, who is an indigene of Ondo state, The Cable reported.

He, however, stopped short of disclosing the actual amount of money he received from the late cleric.

