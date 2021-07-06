Veronika Khomyn’s biography: what is known about Sean McVay’s wife?

Veronika Khomyn is a Ukrainian model, fashion designer and realtor. She is also an internet celebrity as she boasts of thousands of followers on Instagram. Her rise to fame is attributed to dating the famous Los Angeles Rams coach, Sean McVay.

Veronika is a gorgeous lady, which made it easy for her to kick start and thrive in her modelling career in her hometown. She also has a taste for fashion and thus, decided to pursue fashion designing in the USA. She is also a devoted fitness enthusiast.

Profile summary

Full name : Veronika Nikolaena

: Veronika Nikolaena Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 01 March, 1990

: 01 March, 1990 Veronika Khomyn's age : 31 years old

: 31 years old Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Kyiv, Ukraine

: Kyiv, Ukraine Nationality : Ukrainian-American

: Ukrainian-American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height : 5 feet 7 inches

: 5 feet 7 inches Weight : 54 Kg

: 54 Kg Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Alma Mater : George Mason University

: George Mason University Occupation : Model, fashion designer and realtor

: Model, fashion designer and realtor Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram: @veronika.khomyn

Veronika Khomyn’s biography

The stunning model was born on 1 March 1990, and currently, she is 31years old. She is Ukrainian-American. She acquired American citizenship when she moved to the USA to pursue university studies in Virginia.

Khomyn Veronika resides in Encino, California, with her fiancé. She is sometimes referred to as Sean McVay’s wife even though she is not yet married to Sean.

Career highlights

Veronika began working as a model for UFC gym and DC Clubbing. After a successful stint in modelling, she ventured into fashion design. Currently, she owns a boutique.

The fashion designer is also an Instagram star. With the massive following on Instagram, she uses the platform to create awareness about natural calamities and other issues. Apart from her Instagram account, she also manages their dog’s account on the same platform.

She also owns a real estate business based in California.

Veronika Khomyn's net worth

According to Idol Net Worth, Veronika Khomyn’s net worth is 1 million US dollars as of 2021. She derives her wealth from modelling and fashion design.

Also, she earns a substantial amount of money by monetizing her Instagram account. Her real estate business is also another source of income that boosts her net worth.

How did Sean McVay meet Veronika Khomyn?

The couple met in Washington DC in 2011. At the time of their meeting, Khomyn was a student at George Mason University, while Sean was the assistant coach at the Washington Redkins.

After dating for about eight years, Sean McVay proposed to his Ukrainian model girlfriend. Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay's engagement took place during a trip to Cannes, France. According to Page Six, the engagement ring cost approximately $100K.

Veronika's delight was evident as she shared the proposal news on her Instagram page. Since then, Veronika Khomyn is commonly referred to as the Rams coach's wife, even though they are not yet married.

Currently, the couple resides in a more than 4,600 square feet palatial home in Encino, California.

Social media presence and activities

She is very active on Instagram, where she has over 55,000 followers. She has not been shy to share pictures of her lifestyle and captivating moments with her fiancé, whom she sometimes refers to as McBae.

She also uses the platform to sensitize her followers about natural disasters and other issues of concern.

Veronika Khomyn's popularity skyrocketed after meeting McVay. However, she is an interesting personality in her own right and deserves the public attention she enjoys.

