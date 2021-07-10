Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti is leaving no stone unturned as she grows older on July 10, as she hit the studio for photoshoots

The well-loved screen diva revealed that she was born a queen, started life as an ordinary woman, and got back her crown

Her best friend, Bimbo Oshin, paid a singer to perform for her while other celebrities send their good wishes

Big, bold, and beautiful Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti is a year older on Saturday, July 10, and she has flooded social media with beautiful photos of her.

Nollywood Actress Jaiye Kuti shares stunning new photos on her birthday. Photo: Jaiye Kuti

The actress also penned down appreciative notes to God as she dances to her maker for how far He has brought her.

Just like the angels, Jaiye Kuti dances in white

Making them go green with envy

The actress speaks forth life, renewal of strength as she shines forth in green.

In another photo, the Nollywood actress stated that she was born a queen. She wrote:

"On this day I was born, I came into this world already a Queen. But I started life not as a queen, I started life just like you, you and you. But God Almighty made me the Queen I am now. On this day a Queen was born. I’m the Queen of hearts. I have the heart of love."

Queening in royal purple

Even in Ankara Jaiye Kuti shines on

And for the streets, the birthday girl wears a jeans and teeshirt

In Cash Madam style

The actress had black velvet made into agbada and embellished in red for boldness.

Jaiye with an infectious smile revealing the customised gap tooth.

In a calming blue, Jaiye Kuti rocks

The poise and carriage

Bimbo Oshin celebrates bestie

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin celebrates her best friend in Nollywood, Jaiye Kuti, as she turns a year older.

The notable actress rather than hit the studio as she did in 2020, paid a celebrated singer, Laolu Gbenjo, who performed specially for over 13 minutes singing praises to God for the celebrant.

The two friends are noted to try to outdo each other during the birthday of anyone of them.

