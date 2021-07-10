Many Canadians are hoping Drake will join Wizkid during his Made In Lagos Tour to be held in Toronto in 2022

They believed that since the venue of the concert is owned by the Canadian rapper and that he has some songs with Wizkid so he might perform at the concert

Lucky fans who were able to buy tickets have started reselling it at a very high price while many are already asking for a second show

Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid, is in high demand abroad as a recent event in Toronto, Canada, has shown.

The Ojuelegba crooner's much publicised Made In Lagos Tour is expected to hold in Toronto at Canadian rapper Drake's new Beaches concert venue, History Toronto, on January 21, 2020.

Wizkid's Made In Lagos concert in Toronto sells out minutes after the beginning of sales of tickets.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng gathered that LiveNation on Tuesday, July 6, made the Wizkid's tour known to the general public. The tickets presale was announced for Thursday, July 8, by 10am and the sale, Friday, July 9.

It came as a surprise to many when the management of History Toronto announced that tickets were sold out within minutes of opening.

"Tickets sold out in minutes as people were clamoring to scoop up floor seats to what will surely be one of the hottest concerts early next year."

It was gathered that many disappointed fans of Wozkid are calling for a second show even before the first commences.

An excited Wizkid also shared the news on his Instastory.

Wizkid reacts to news of his show selling out within minutes in Toronto.

Source: Instagram

A Nigerian based in Toronto, Eniola Jay is ready to buy a resale ticket as he noted that many have started doing that at a higher price.

"Now resale floor tickets are already selling for over $160 and general admission floor tickets with a WizKid meet and greet for close to $400. Wizkid tickets in Toronto? Anyone selling??"

Some people are giving the reason for the quick sell-out to be because Drake and Wizkid have a couple of songs together like Come Closer and One Dance and they are of the belief that Champagne Papi, as the Canadian rapper is fondly called, will make an appearance during the concert.

Another set of people also believed Drake will make an appearance because he owns the venue of the show.

