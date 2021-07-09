Empress Esi Amoah is a child humanitarian and executive producer of the award-winning programme TVA Drive on TV Africa

At age 12, she has dedicated herself to helping the deprived in underserved communities

Esi Amoah has built and handed over three schools to the communities of Agortorkpor and Dzabukpo in the Central Tongu District in the Volta Region

Empress Esi Amoah is an example of a child born ready to impact the world. At age 12, she has dedicated herself as a humanitarian to helping the deprived in underserved communities.

Born into a family of social work, she learned the skills from her father, a trained social worker at the Department of Social Welfare in Ghana.

Her journey to magnanimity started at age two, developing a passion for humanitarian work from being part of her father, Kofi Amoah, and mother, Mary Magdalene Amevor's tremendous exploits in villages to assist people and families with challenges.

The scion of Amoah hails from Mebiawoe-Mafi Kumase in Central Tongu District in the Volta Region of Ghana.

She is currently a form one student at a local Ghanaian school in Achimota, studying to become an engineer in the future.

Despite the hectic nature of combing her charity work with her education, the youngster has been able to find a balance.

She said:

''This has not affected my academic performance in any way since I am always functionally ahead of my class owing to additional tuition and online studies. I travel to schools and villages during the weekends and the vacation periods."

Giant feats

Empress Esi Amoah has built three schools and undertaken several other development projects in Central Tongu.

The schools have been handed over to the Agortorkpor and Dzabukpo communities where she is a traditional Queen.

Empress Amoah's Adape Kindergarten project

With help from her development partners, she constructed seven boreholes in various communities in Central Tongu to enable the people to have access to potable water.

Esi Amoah's long list of achievements also includes building a house for a visually impaired man and his family and sponsoring him and four other visually impaired students to study at various Ghanaian universities.

With help from her family, three of the visually impaired students have graduated.

Through her foundation, Empress On the Road, six children who in 2017 had been detained at the Children’s Ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, were discharged after she paid their medical bills, her father told YEN.com.gh.

Touching the aged

Esi Amoah has visited the Gambaga Camp in the Northern Region where she presented clothing, food, and educational materials to the chief of Gambaga for the households and their children.

The Tizaa health facility in the Upper West Region, Accra Psychiatric Hospital, the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital in the Central Region and the Adidome Hospital in the Volta Region, and other health centres in Ghana have all received various donations from her.

These donations include items such as diapers, sanitary pads, used clothing, detergents, tissues, surgical items, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from her charity.

Honours

For her benevolent works throughout the country, she was honoured in 2018 at the African Kids Innovate contest by a non-profit organisation, Reach for Change Africa, and used the prize money for school development projects.

In addition, she donated stationery, computers, uniforms and other educational materials, as well as shoes to some of the schools for the programmes.

The child humanitarian journalist and executive producer of the award-winning TVA Drive on TV Africa together with her team provided fresh meals to homeless people on the streets and in rural poor communities during the lockdown due to COVID-19.

The team also distributed PPEs and other essentials across the country.

Esi Amoah in collaboration with TV Africa also raises awareness about road safety and other real issues with interventions within Ghana and beyond through her TV programme.

Her hard work and passion for supporting the less fortunate was acknowledged at the Forty under Forty Awards with a Cash Prize, and she was also honoured at the Humanitarian Awards 2020.

