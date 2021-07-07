Saabisi Primary School, a school under the Kassena-Nankana Municipal of the Upper East Region is in a deplorable state

Pictures showing the poor state of the various facilities have been amassing massive reactions on social media

calls are being made on the government for things to be fixed

Pictures from the Upper East Region of Ghana, showing a school called Saabisi Primary School under the Kassena-Nankana Municipal are breaking the hearts of people online.

The visuals being circulated on social media show that the Saabisi Primary School lacks furniture, parts of the classrooms have broken floors and the students have to sit on the floor to learn.

A concerned citizen named Alemya Moses in Navrongo who shared the information is making calls on government and stakeholders to help remedy the situation.

Ghanaians could not keep their cool after seeing the pictures.

Asamoah Kwaku mentioned:

"The teachers are doing a great job by teaching in such a condition. Is there a DCE or a district education director??? They need canes."

Damielo Sagent Doe said:

"See our leaders are so ignorant in this country.look at this place, and yet they are seeking for allowance for their spouses.hmm. may God help us. So that our leaders should at least change their attitude."

Gla Dix commented:

"Just yesterday they approved presidential spouses allowance .. I can’t think far.. why won’t the rich always be rich ? Sooo sooo sooo pathetic."

