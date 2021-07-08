Nigeria is home to many tourist places that a lot of people in the country are unaware of. These tourist attractions have some myths behind them and Legit.ng has taken a look into a few of these places.

Legit.ng presents five important tourists places in Nigeria

1. Olumo Rock Olumo Rock

Olumo Rock Olumo Rock is located in Abeokuta, Ogun state. During inter-tribal warfare in the 19th century, the rock provided protection to the Egba people. It has a height of 137 metres above sea level, according to Wikipedia.

The rock was turned into a tourist attraction in 1976 and later commissioned on February 3, 2006, by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

To the Egbas, Olumo Rock stands not only as a monument of faith in unity but also as a source of national strength and unfailing protection and sustenance from the Supreme Being.

VisitNigeriannow reports that Olumo rock has an underground with 5 bedrooms which have several features.

2. Sogidi Lake

Sogidi Lake is located in Awe, a town in Oyo state. The fish in the lake are said to have human heads and it is forbidden to eat them.

According to a Nigerian man named Ojedele Adebayo, a soldier lost three of his children after eating the fish he killed in the lake.

He also claimed that prayers are answered at the lake.

3. Arun River

Arun River is located in Idanre, Ondo state, and it is said to cure barrenness and many diseases. The river is located in a valley between two mountain ranges of the Idanre hills.

A Nigerian man simply identified as Paul claimed that a woman from Kwara state who had been praying for the fruit of the womb fetched water from Arun River and gave birth afterwards.

4. Iyake Lake

The only suspended lake in Africa and second in the world is the Iyake Lake which is located in Ado-Awaye in Oke Ogun, Oyo state.

Legend has it that nobody has ever dived to the end of the lake, with a large number of unproven opinions saying it leads "to the other end of the world".

According to residents of Ado-Awaye, a white researcher once came to establish the end of the lake but he didn't make it out alive.

5. Miracle Stream

Miracle Stream is located in Nachi community in Udi local government area of Enugu state, about 4 kilometres away from the old Oji River/Onitsha road.

According to Vanguard, the stream surprisingly appeared in the community almost 42 years after it allegedly surfaced and disappeared in the same place.

