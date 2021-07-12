A Nigerian lady, Damilola Ogunmuko, has shown that humans have the capacity to juggle a lot of activities

Damilola finished with her master's degree in literature with a brilliant CGPA of 4.48, becoming one of the best

The brilliant lady achieved that academic feat despite working full time and having many side hustles

A Nigerian lady, Damilola Ogunmuko, has taken to her LinkedIn page to celebrate graduating from the University of Lagos in flying colours.

The lady said that despite the great demand of working full time and juggling side hustles, she emerged as one of the best students in her department with a 4.48 CGPA.

The lady is looking forward to starting her PhD. Photo source: LinkedIn/Damilola Ogunmuko

Next is PhD

Sharing photos of herself in a graduation gown, she said she is looking forward to going for her PhD.

Damilola, therefore, asked anyone who may have information on a fully-funded scholarship for a doctorate degree to reach out.

Nigerians celebrated her massively on the platform as they said that graduation with such a high grade is a big win.

You made it

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her post below:

Muhammad Eyinfunjow said:

"Well, we both saw that CGPA coming. Congratulations, Dammy. I never for once doubted you have got this. Care to share your thesis with me?"

Adebayo Adegbite said:

"Congrats Damilola. this is awesome and I wish you all the best in everything you decide to do in the future."

Biodun Olaoluwa said:

"That mean you go dey speak English better than Queen of England like this. I Celebrate You. Congratulations."

Another great one from UNILAG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Ibrahim Alimi, whose news went viral days ago as he emerged as the best graduating student in both sciences and in the whole University of Lagos (UNILAG) made some revelations.

He revealed that Wednesday, July 7, will always be a day to remember in his life. To achieve academic fame, the man had to pull off a CGPA of 4.98 out 5.0 at his department of mechanical engineering.

With that, he was given four awards and 15 prizes. In a LinkedIn post, the man appreciated the support he got from his family, friends, classmates, and others who supported him during the journey.

