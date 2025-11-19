PEBEC praised FRSC for addressing nationwide delays in driver’s licence issuance

FRSC cleared the backlog and increased daily licence production to 15,000 while introducing a biometric capture system

Applicants were urged to collect over 294,000 unclaimed licences to improve service efficiency

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has praised the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for addressing delays in the issuance of driver’s licences nationwide.

The commendation follows PEBEC’s formal communication to the Corps on 7 November 2025 regarding concerns over service delivery.

FRSC restores system functionality

According to PEBEC, the FRSC conducted a full internal review to identify bottlenecks within the national driver’s licence production system.

The Corps quickly restored system functionality and implemented enhanced monitoring mechanisms to prevent future delays.

Backlog cleared and production increased

The council welcomed FRSC’s successful clearance of the accumulated backlog, noting an increase in daily production capacity to 15,000 licences.

Of particular significance is the introduction of the Contactless Biometric Capture System, which aims to deliver permanent driver’s licences within 48 hours, removing the need for temporary licences.

Applicants urged to collect licences

PEBEC encouraged all applicants whose licences have been produced to visit FRSC centres nationwide to collect their permanent licences.

The initiative forms part of a nationwide campaign to retrieve over 294,000 unclaimed licences, which will help decongest service centres and improve operational efficiency.

Commitment to improved service delivery

Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, Director-General of PEBEC, reiterated the council’s commitment to collaborating with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure seamless, responsive, and business-friendly public service delivery across Nigeria.

“This milestone demonstrates the impact of proactive regulatory oversight and collaboration," he said.

He added that the new system will enhance transparency and citizen experience in public services.

Source: Legit.ng