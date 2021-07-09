Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has alleged that there are sponsored media attacks against his person

The governor said those behind the media campaign are disturbed about his stance on injustice in the country

The Benue chief executive noted that he won't be deterred by the campaign, adding that he will continue to speak up

Makurdi - Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has stated that sponsored media attacks on his person and government will not deter him from advocating for justice, equity, and fairness for all Nigerians.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the spokesman of the governor, Terver Akase, noted that Ortom made the comment while addressing journalists at the Makurdi Airport on his return from a private visit to his Akwa Ibom state counterpart, Emmanuel Udom.

Governor Ortom said he will continue to speak up when there is injustice. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Ortom says media campaigns irrelevant

Governor Ortom said the attacks are being sponsored by persons who want to see the continuation of impunity and injustice in the country and have vowed to descend on anyone who dares to speak against the evil.

According to the governor, separationist and secessionist agitations by Nigerians were fuelled by marginalization of other parts of the country in key decisions and lopsided appointments among other perceived forms of impunity anchored by the presidency.

He pointed out that as one who was popularly elected and reelected by the Benue people, he would continue to speak out even when others keep quiet.

Benue governor speaks on recent political defections

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Benue state government, Governor Ortom has declared that the trend where corrupt politicians who join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC are shielded from prosecution is wrong and should be discouraged.

Governor Ortom lamented that the APC-led administration seems to be the worst in terms of corruption, pointing out that a serving minister who allegedly stole billions of naira was currently being shielded from prosecution.

Recall that Governor Ortom recently commented on the decision of the Southern Governors Forum to enact laws to ban open grazing of livestock in their region.

The governor described the decision as a bold and patriotic move that will bring to an end the lingering crisis caused by armed herdsmen.

Governor Ortom's stance was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman on Tuesday, July 6.

In a related development, there are claims that the widely reported anti-grazing law in the southeast is yet to take any noticeable effect.

Some stakeholders in Igboland are complaining that herdsmen and their cattle are still wreaking havoc in the region.

One of those who have given their voices against the trend is a former governor of Anambra, Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

