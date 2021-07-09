The Kaduna state commissioner of police, Umar Muri, has detailed the bandit attacks which occurred in Kaduna within six months

Muri disclosed this while during a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba in Kaduna

The CP noted the state command was faced with worrisome crime waves including kidnapping and armed robbery

Kaduna, Kaduna - Umar Muri, the Kaduna state commissioner of police, has disclosed bandits have abducted 204 students from January 2021 till date in the state.

The Nation reports that made this known on Thursday, July 8, while briefing the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, in Kaduna.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has been briefed about the bandit activities in Kaduna state. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Legit.ng gathered that Muri noted the command was faced with worrisome crime waves including kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, human trafficking and other lesser crimes.

Abduction of school children disheartening, barbaric

He informed that the IGP the most disheartening crime bedevilling the state was the unrepentant and horrifying activities of kidnappers abducting students from learning institutions and some routes.

According to him, routes including Kaduna-Abuja highway, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and Kaduna-Zaria road.

Muri said:

“From our records, the schools that have been attacked and students abducted in Kaduna State from January 2021 to date alone include College of Forestry and Mechanisation, Mando Afaka –where thirty-seven (37) students were kidnapped on March 11, 2021, and subsequently rescued."

He said two kidnap incidents were recorded at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, adding that the first involving three (3) students on December 14, 2020.

Muri added that they were later released by their abductors, adding that the second incident was recorded on June 10, involving two (2) lecturers and seven (7) students.

Kidnappers threaten starvation, demand 30 bags of rice

