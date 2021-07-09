Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, recently dragged singer, Davido, on his social media page yet again

The actor noted that the musician did not win a Grammy like Burna Boy and Wizkid because he disappointed Chioma

Uche advised men not to promise a woman audio marriage if they do not want to end up like the singer

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has got Nigerians talking on social media after he took a swipe at Davido yet again.

This time, he addressed the reason the singer did not bag a Grammy award like his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Uche Maduagwu says men should not be like Davido Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu/@davido

Davido sold his birthright

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor disclosed that the singer sold his Grammy award birthright for a marriage with ex-fiancee, Chioma which never happened.

He went on to tell other men to take Davido's situation as a lesson, and not promise a good woman marriage and end up disappointing her.

"Davido don sell his Grammy award birthright for a plate of audio marriage assurance to Chioma. Let this be a big lesson to all men, don't promise a good woman marriage and if you are going to disappoint her."

See the post below:

Fans drag Maduagwu

A lot of people already know the actor for his constant jabs at Davido, and they did not hesitate to put him in his place.

Read some comments below:

Simplyadel:

"Even her brother will not exercise the heart break like you ohhhh. marriage na by force? If it's not working, is not working, life continues."

Dayseeray143:

"Na ment Dey worry you like this."

Feyisara_10:

"You just want to gain attention from him."

Rolins_multi_agro_farm:

"What exactly is this she man problem?"

Teebrizzy_:

"@uchemaduagwu for you to know that you're completely irrelevant and useless, none of the celebrities you always call out have replied or said anything.Keep on fooling yourself."

