Top Nigerian singer Wizkid has finally laid hands on his Grammy award plaque for the first time since he was announced as a winner

His manager and third baby mama, Jada took to Instagram with a photo of the plaque while celebrating the singer

Nigerians have taken to the comment section of Wizkid's dutiful manager's post to celebrate the singer as well

Nigerian singer Wizkid won in the category of Best Music Video alongside Beyoncé for Brown Skin Girl at the 2020 edition of the Grammy Awards ceremony but the music star has only just laid eyes on his plaque.

His manager and third baby mama, Jada, has joyously taken to her social media page with a post announcing the delivery of his plaque on June 23.

Wizkid's Grammy plaque finally comes home Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@_jada.p

Source: Instagram

Taking to the caption, Jada celebrated and congratulated her baby daddy.

She wrote:

"This moment is to you and many more to come, Love you! @wizkidayo."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Fans of the singer took to the comment section to congratulate Wizkid as well as Jada. Read some comments below:

Oprah_adesuwa:

"Jadesola we love you too."

Obavenus96:

"The woman behind the success. We love you ma’am."

Sadozimus:

"Congrats. You guys got two more to pick up next year. Go for it."

Nevrbrkagain:

"Congratulations!!"

Guruemployer:

"Jada God bless you too."

_razzidahitman:

"We love you too mama Zion."

Bigbass_of_africa:

"Thanks to him for motivating us."

Pholly_aroh

"Mummy wa, you're doing well."

