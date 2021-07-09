A man from London, Carlos Fresco, has got people talking on social media after making sure his friend's last days were meaningful

Fresco's dog, a Labradoodle identified as Monty, was dying, and the latter decided to take him to his favourite mountain for the last time

Many people were so emotional as they flooded the comment section of the photos that were shared on Instagram

A man from London identified as Carlos Fresco has warmed hearts on social media after taking his dying dog to his favourite mountain.

In beautiful photos that emerged online, Carlos could be seen taking 10-year-old Monty to the peak of Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons, Wales, so he could see it for the last time.

Carlos Fresco ensured that Monty's last days were meaningful. Photo credit: Daily Mail

According to Daily Mail, Carlos and the Labradoodle had visited the mountain many times over the years.

Monty, who lost the battle to leukaemia on June 21, was taken to the mountain in a wheelbarrow before breathing his last.

Describing their trip to the mountain, Carlos said:

"People on the hills were so kind and equally so sad at his deteriorating condition."

Many were emotional as the photos were shared on Instagram

@isbru_11 said:

"So sad… pets bring so much joy into our lives and it’s so sad to let them go."

@sylviaotis commented:

"Sending you a virtual hug. I feel your pain because it happened also to me last November. You never get over it. Otis was my world and only needed him to make me feel better."

@jerseybean1307 said:

"Aww god bless them both. Special memories and what a lovely life the dog had with a wonderful owner."

@sangxo wrote:

"I’m not ready to do this to my dog one day."

@trelasheffield commented:

"I just can’t handle stuff like this."

Source: Legit.ng