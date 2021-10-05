A young lady, Gesare Chife, has revealed that her Muslim friends celebrated with her as they acted as her bridesmaids despite their religion

The ladies dressed in such a way that their gowns went well with their hijabs on Gesare's wedding day

Many people who reacted to her post said a religious difference is not a barrier in showing love when it is needed

A woman known as Gesare Chife has stirred reactions online after sharing that two of her Muslim friends were her bridesmaids on her wedding day.

She revealed that despite being Muslims, the friends sat through the Catholic mass of her wedding without complaining.

Many people said the friends demonstrated love. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

My friends were there for me

They also wore the same clothes as the other bridesmaids and adapted them to fit their hijabs and underskirts

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Gesare stated the ladies did all that for her on a very special day. Social media users have since reacted to the post.

Read it below:

When the post was reshared on Instagram by Linda Ikeji, it generated over 900 comments with more than 24,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

uchennannanna said:

"One guy came online to tell us how he couldn’t remove earrings for his friend. When people love and care for you. They will go extra miles to make you happy. Weldone my ladies."

papiiitino said:

"Religion and tribe doesn’t get in the way if someone truly cares about you."

city_of_urhobo_ said:

"Give To Caesar what belongs to Caesar. As a Christian, I’m ready to dress and act like a Muslim just to honor my friend’s day."

olori2tu_ said:

"That's what friends are for ...not that one that could not remove his cheap ear rings in a church."

alvinattor1 said:

"Yet one unku couldn't honour someone he calls his friend for just two hours, by pulling off his earring when the church hosting the friend's wedding asked him to do so. Different strokes...!!!"

I walked out of the church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man hit social media after he was mandated to adhere to the dress code in a church.

Narrating the encounter, he said that he was at a Baptist church in Lagos as one of the groomsmen for his friend's wedding when he was asked to pull off his earrings.

Opeyemi said he left the service immediately for the reception as he would never follow such dogma.

Source: Legit