Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky recently flaunted himself as someone who says something and does it

The male barbie showed off the response he got from a female fan whom he transferred some money to

Bobrisky stated that he doesn't need a contribution from someone or an NGO to support his followers

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A few months ago, some of Bobrisky's fans accused him of being the opposite of what he describes himself to be. The crossdresser has tried to prove them wrong since then.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Bobrisky sends N300k to a fan. Photos: @jomiodu

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Bobrisky gifts a fan N300k

Recently, a fan called Jomiodu took to her Instagram page to share a screenshot of the money she got from the crossdresser. Describing the controversial male barbie as her god sent, Jomiodu appreciated him for his kindness.

Bobrisky also shared Jomiodu's appreciation message to him. According to him, he doesn't need to start a foundation to help his fans. The crossdresser stated that he is enough to pay the bills of his fans.

Read what Bobrisky said below:

Bobrisky brags about the money he sent to a fan. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions from fans

shalomessentials:

"I love your generosity."

meenat:

"Momma with the beautiful heart."

iam_vcn:

"You are wonderful mommy. I just feel like crying. You have the nicest heart."

vivia_luxury:

"My own be say, please don't betray our mummy."

boyzillar:

"That's nice. keep up the good work, bob."

Bobrisky prepares for his birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crossdresser revealed his intention to spend over N7 million on his birthday shoot this year.

The self-styled Barbie explained that the amount, even though a lot, is only a little sum of money to him.

In a different post, Bobrisky posted screenshots of conversations with his photographer to assure fans and naysayers that he isn’t just bluffing.

The crossdresser would be going for five different looks at different locations.

Source: Legit