A law graduate of the University of Ibadan has sparked reactions online after sharing how he still graduated with a First Class degree despite facing academic setbacks during his studies.

The graduate, identified as Ayomide Oluwole, took to X to recount his academic journey and the determination that helped him succeed.

In his post, Ayomide revealed that he failed at least two courses in almost every semester during his time in the Faculty of Law.

University of Ibadan law graduate earns first class

Despite the challenges, he said he remained focused on his goal of academic excellence and continued working hard to improve his performance.

According to him, his persistence eventually paid off as he graduated with a first class degree and finished as the third overall best student in the Law Faculty.

Ayomide also disclosed that he graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 3.88 out of 4.0.

Sharing his excitement, he wrote that the journey was not easy but that he pushed himself to perform better and achieve his academic goals.

He wrote on X:

"I graduated with a first class despite falling at least twice every semester.

It was easy but I was determined.

I outdid myself and graduated as the third overall best in UI law with 3.88/4.0

Sanjay is HIM!"

Reactions to UI law graduate's achievement

His story has attracted reactions online, with many social media users congratulating. Some of the comments are below.

@IbrahimOlusol12 said:

"Omo. You be madt bookie ooo."

@laaywid wrote:

"Ogo 😂😂😂 Joy actually came at the end."

