Popular singer, Johnny Drille, was recently in awe of his experience in Los Angeles and is set to replicate it in Nigeria

The music star was wowed that cars had stopped for him and other pedestrians to cross the road in the American city

According to him, he was going to try using the pedestrian crossing in Nigeria, perhaps in Ajah or Obalende

Talented Nigerian music star, Johnny Drille, recently expressed that he has a lot of hope in the country after sharing something he experienced in America.

The popular singer had shared a video of himself crossing the road in America and was wowed that cars actually stopped for him and other pedestrians while they walked to the other side.

In the caption of the post, Drille told his fans that he would be trying the same thing in Nigeria the following week.

Nigerian singer Johnny Drille impressed with his crossing experience in America. Photos: @johnnydrille

Source: Instagram

Explaining further, the music star added that he would probably try the zebra crossing in Obalende or Ajah.

In his words:

“All dem LA drivers stopped for pedestrians to cross. I’m impressed. I’m gonna try zebra crossing back in Naija next week, maybe in Obalende or Ajah.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Interestingly, internet users had series of funny things to say about the singer’s post. Many of them warned him of impending doom if he dared carry out what was on his mind.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Kokobykhloe:

"Your leg go hear am."

Evellemusic:

"Please don’t try this in Nigeria oh ."

Phillyaime:

"Don't try it o. Motto will jam you."

Curvythriftzone:

"Whether you're a Zebra, you will tell Danfo driver ."

Choplifekitchen:

"Sha don’t ask us to donate money to gofundme for crotches."

Interesting.

