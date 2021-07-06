Popular Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, recently declared Cameroon his second home after touching down in the West African country

The movie star then went ahead to list the perks of being in the country including having constant electricity and being able to tweet

According to him, since Nigerian musicians seemed to have taken over Ghana, then actors should also face Cameroon

Popular Nigerian movie star, Alex Ekubo, recently took a trip to Cameroon and he updated fans about it on his social media page.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Nollywood actor shared a photo of himself at the airport in Douala and explained that the country was fast becoming his second home.

Not stopping there, Alex went ahead to list why he considered the neighbouring country a home.

According to him, there was constant electricity and he could also post on Twitter.

Speaking further, Alex said that since Nigerian musicians appear to have taken over Ghana, then Nollywood stars better focus on Cameroon.

In his words:

“Cameroon is fast becoming my second home. At least there is constant electricity & I can Tweet. As musicians don carry Ghana, Oya Nollywood make we face Cameroon. ❤️”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Alex's post

Numerous fans and colleagues of the actor appeared to find his post amusing and they took to the comment section to react. Read what they had to say below:

Uchennaji:

"Fashion & Style people where then shall we go take over?…SA???"

Prettiwraps:

"Small small o. Nor forget se Cameroun de para for us o. Sotey sotey dem de flog Dj wen play Naija music. Abeg nor carry awa artist look dat way o. Face Cotonou jor❤️."

Olublandine:

"That's one good thing about camr 24hours electricity and good food too but since I enter this my own pays na only swallow or rice, I tire ohhh, camr here I come."

Lydielove97:

"We Cameroonians love you ❤️."

Nice one.

