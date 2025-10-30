Felix Owolabi has made a bold prediction as the Super Eagles continue their quest to qualify for the World Cup

The Nigerian national team head to Morocco for the play-off, where they will face off with Gabon on November 13

Should they win the fixture, they then take on either Cameroon or DR Congo for a chance to represent Africa at the inter-continental level

A member of the Nigerian national team that won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, Felix Owolabi, has predicted that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The three-time African champions find themselves in a precarious situation, having started the qualifiers on a back foot, with South Africa picking the automatic ticket in the CAF qualification group C.

Nigeria registered four wins, five draws and a loss in a group that also had the Benin Republic, Rwanda, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles will head to the World Cup play-off in Morocco, where they will take on Gabon. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

Source: Getty Images

Their 4-0 victory over Benin on the final match day of the qualifiers saw them secure a place at the play-offs slated for Morocco in November.

The Super Eagles will take on the Panthers of Gabon in a semi-final clash, while Cameroon and DR Congo will slug it out in the other game.

The winners of both matches will then face off for a chance to become Africa's sole representative at the inter-continental play-off slated for March.

Making his prediction while in a church, Owolabi, fondly referred to as 'Owoh Blow', said he has been praying for Eric Chelle's team to qualify.

A pastor asked when the team will qualify for the World Cup. The 69-year-old Owolabi responded:

"November. If they win they will go (qualify)."

The footage has since gone viral on TikTok, and users have taken to the comment section to react.

Tee said:

"He said they will not win o, they said no problem just qualify. Kai!"

Francis Edet replied:

"I had the dream how Nigeria defeated Gabon 2_1, before then I will pray for Super Eagles."

Davolove clarified:

"They will play Gabon if they win the will play either Cameroon if we beat Cameroon....they will travel.to Europe to play the last match........no be small journey."

Wandy wrote:

"This man for hin hey days ehn be dey dangerous left foot billet owo blow Felix Owolabi MON."

Felix Owolabi is a Nigerian football icon whose contributions to football and sports development remain both timeless and transformative, per Football Database.

Felix Owolabi has tipped the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Charlé Lombard.

Source: Getty Images

He remains a symbol of national pride and a beacon of integrity, leadership, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

