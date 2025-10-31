Ilorin cleric, Sheikh Jamiu Amiolohun, warned Nigerians against selling votes, saying such acts invite divine punishment

The scholar urged Muslims to engage in politics with integrity, not as spectators or opportunists

His fiery sermon, now viral online, challenged voters to reject campaign money and demand accountability

A popular Ilorin-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Jamiu Sanusi Amiolohun, has issued a stern warning to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying anyone who sells their vote or accepts money from politicians will face the “wrath of God.”

Speaking during his Friday sermon on October 24, the outspoken cleric urged Muslims across Nigeria to actively participate in politics and governance rather than remain passive observers.

The sermon, which Legit.ng transcribed from Yoruba to English, has since gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The cleric condemned citizens who trade their conscience for money during elections, saying they have no moral right to complain about Nigeria’s worsening condition.

In his words: “Nigerian Muslims, please go and join politics. Don’t join because you want to steal public money. Start from your wards, fight for the post of councillor, then fight for the council chairman. With the glory of God, you may get it. We keep talking about a bad country, but it is the people running it that are bad. And for us who think we are better, we don’t want to take part in politics.”

Cleric warns vote sellers of divine punishment

Sheikh Amiolohun emphasised that political apathy among Muslims has worsened Nigeria’s governance crisis, stressing that change will only come through the ballot box, not protests or revolutions.

“You can’t use protest to take over the government; you can only do that through elections. You can’t use revolution to take over the government; it is only through election,” he said.

The cleric also urged Muslims to support credible candidates but resist the temptation of accepting campaign money or material inducements from politicians.

“What we need to do is to participate in the election. We may support a candidate we are satisfied with, but tell him to hold his campaign money. Let him have a proper agreement on his promises if we elect him. At least, let us stand for justice and the truth for once.”

Delivering his strongest warning, Amiolohun declared:

“Anybody who collects money from Nigerian politicians to vote or sell votes during the 2027 election will face the wrath of God. As we speak, Nigerians do not have the mouth to say the country is bad because they are all selling their votes. Students are selling their votes, Nigerians are selling their votes, and they keep saying the country is bad.”

