Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle will be delighted with the news of a Nigeria-eligible striker making waves in Argentina

The teenager was born in Buenos Aires to a Nigerian father and an Argentinian mother and plays for River Plate's youth team

He is open to representing the Super Eagles, having earned a call-up to the Flying Eagles, but was denied due to passport issues

Super Eagles head coach will be pleased with the reports that a Nigeria-eligible striker making waves in Argentina is open to playing for the national team.

Chelle aligns with the Nigeria Football Federation’s goals of convincing foreign-born players to play for the Super Eagles over their other countries.

Eric Chelle receives good news of a Nigeria-eligible player making waves in Argentina. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Tosin Adarabioyo is the most high-profile player currently on the radar of the NFF, with the Chelsea defender yet to decide his international future.

The federation has missed out on others recently, including Nnamdi Collins and Noah Atubolu, both of whom have decided to play for Germany.

Nigeria targets young players still in the academies around Europe and could be easily convinced, similar to William Troost-Ekong and Alex Iwobi.

Asuzu trends in Argentina

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by Rising Ballers, Jonathan Spiff Asuzu is trending in Argentina after a clip of his performance went viral online.

Asuzu, 18, plays for River Plate youth teams and is an impressive young forward with great technical abilities, dribbling skills, and an eye for goal.

He is open to playing for Nigeria and has confirmed that it will be a dream for him and his family to represent the Super Eagles if the opportunities come.

“It’s a dream for me and my family to play for the Super Eagles. If I ever receive a call-up, I will never reject it,” he said as quoted by Sports247.

He was called up to train with the Flying Eagles before the recently-concluded FIFA U20 World Cup, but passport issues denied him the chance, as noted by AIT.

His father, Godwin Asuzu, had also spoken about his son's desire to play for Nigeria and admitted that he was not forced into the decision.

Jonathan Spiff Asuzu in action for River Plate's youth team. Photo from @jony_spiff.

Source: Instagram

“I believe we should always be patriotic. He wants to play for Nigeria himself, and it will be a thing of pride and honour for him to don the green white green as a player,” he said.

“I am happy that we are not forcing him to choose Nigeria or Argentina; the decision has been his all along, and it is left for the authorities to seek him out.”

The Nigerian authorities keep an eye on Asuzu, with Argentina also keen to secure his future for Lionel Scaloni’s side, as he is highly rated in the South American country.

Atubolu earns first Germany call-up

Legit.ng reported that Noah Atubolu earned his first Germany national team call-up during the October international break, replacing Oliver Baumann.

The SC Freiburg goalkeeper has turned down Nigeria on multiple occasions and is determined to represent the country of his birth, Germany.

Source: Legit.ng