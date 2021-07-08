Sarah Beeston gave birth to a beautiful boy who was born with a perfect head of hair, she shared some pics and videos of her boy online

She revealed that her husband had guaranteed her that their son would not be born with any hair at all

Social media users couldn't get over how amazing the child's hair was and that he was the cutest baby they had seen

Sarah Beeston shared a video on TikTok in which she reveals that her husband made a bold prediction. He said that there would be no chance that their son would be born with hair.

However, the joke was on him as she reveals the gorgeous boy with beautiful blonde hair. The baby's haircut looks perfectly sculpted like a premier league footballer.

Sarah Beeston had the last laugh after her husband guaranteed that their baby would not be born with hair. Photo credit: sarah_bee

Video got engagements

Social media users had a field day commenting on the hilarious clip which has gone viral with over 1.5 million likes and almost 8 000 comments.

Social media users can't get over the baby boy's golden locks

x.xvi.xcviii:

"Ok but this kid has the best head of hair ever. Super duper adorable ."

eelam_2020:

"Wow, he looks so like his dad straight away! What was his birth weight? I think 9lb?"

robgreerjr:

"How on Earth does a baby come out of the womb looking like he's with @fordmodels?!?"

itsauntiechristen:

"Look at all that HAIR!! He is beautiful!"

Woman gave birth 14 months after hubby's demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that for 40-year-old Sarah Shellenberger gave birth to her late husband's baby 14 months after losing him.

Sarah's 41-year-old husband Scott died of a heart attack in February 2020, but the widow was able to conceive his child courtesy of frozen embryos. According to her, the two-month-old son Hayes has healed her heart after losing Scott.

She said:

“Holding Hayes has been such good medicine for me and he has healed my heart in a lot of ways."

Sarah and Scott had finished the process of embryo fertilisation when the science professor suffered a cardiac arrest while conducting a college lecture.

